BUZZ-COMMENT-Could 2021 be the year the ZAR's tanks run dry

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Market optimism over COVID-19 vaccines may overstep the mark for riskier currencies like the ZAR, especially those that have weak economic growth and fiscal instability.

Expectations are that South African inflation will climb next year and that the rand's yield advantage will be eroded. Investec analysts expect South African bond yields to fall around 1.0% as inflation rises to about 4.5% year-on-year from 3.3% currently.

Just as the market factored in bad news this year, allowing the ZAR to ride over a widening fiscal gap and resulting rating downgrades, the good news surrounding vaccines could also become over-factored, leaving the ZAR vulnerable to broader risk sentiment shocks and deeper credit rating downgrades.

USD/ZAR has been trending lower since its April 19.3590 peak and scope remains for a 15.00 test in the near term. But enough uncertainty surrounds South Africa's 2021 outlook, both fiscally and economically, that the currency's resilience could be tested more severely next year.

USD/ZAR monthly candle chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/33wJqQ5

(Peter Stoneham is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

