BUZZ-COMMENT-Core CPI fall could put a BoC March cut on the table

Jan 15 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada's first policy decision of the year will centre around guidance on when policymakers will look to lower rates from their current restrictive levels.

Tuesday's inflation report will be a key input into the timing of future loosening. As it stands, markets expect a first rate cut in April, although a March cut is a near 50/50 chance 0#BOCWATCH.

While CPI rose to 3.1% from 2.9% in November, and is now expected to rise further to 3.4%, the core CPI figures matter more – in particular the 3-month annualised rate. BoC Governor Tiff Macklem has opened the door to lower rates should core inflation fall further.

The BoC’s preferred measure of inflation has fallen for three consecutive months, now at 2.3-2.6% and marking the lowest level since March 2021. Therefore, should core CPI continue its disinflationary trend, this would likely bring a March cut into view, keeping the Canadian dollar on the back foot.

(Justin McQueen is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

