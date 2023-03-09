BUZZ-COMMENT-Confidence in a strong U.S. jobs number is fading

March 10 (Reuters) - Inflation fears and confidence in a strong U.S. February jobs report appear to be waning, as both Treasury yields and the U.S. dollar reverse off the highs hit earlier in the week.

Two-year Treasury yields, a good indicator of current inflation expectations closed at 4.861% last week, touched a near 16-year peak of 5.085% on Wednesday after hawkish testimony from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, and have since retreated below 4.800% early Friday in Asia.

The U.S. dollar index =USDopened the week at 104.62, touched 105.88 after Powell's testimony, and is currently still up on the week at 105.11.

The price action suggests that recession fears are building and confidence in the Fed to deliver a soft landing is waning, as U.S. non-farm payrolls approach. The January release stunned markets with a 517,000 increase, and since then a broad range of companies have announced layoffs, including Amazon, Disney, and now General Motors.

The Reuters poll forecast is for a 205,000 headline rise in February non-farm payrolls. Should the data miss expectations, both Treasury yields and the U.S. dollar will likely slide.

Technically =USD shows a positive setup, targeting a test of 106.14, 38.2% of the 2022-2023 fall. Daily momentum studies are mixed, while Bollinger bands, 5, 10 and 21-day moving averages head higher. A close below the 104.44 21-DMA would be a strong negative signal for next week.

