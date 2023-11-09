BUZZ-COMMENT-Conditions not ripe for BOJ policy exit despite FX

Nov 10 (Reuters) - There has recently been a lot of talk of the Bank of Japan ending its negative interest rate policy and yield curve control (YCC), but the conditions for this are far from achieved, and the view among Tokyo market players is that monetary policy will remain very easy well into 2024.

It is no surprise that the BOJ Policy Board discussed eventual exit when conditions prove this is necessary . Even Governor Kazuo Ueda spoke of exit Thursday , . However, he is adamant that the central bank will tread very carefully as uncertainties abound.

Inflation is still expected to come off and wages must show significant gains at next spring's labour negotiations. Given this, any shift in BOJ policy will not take place before at least early summer 2024.

Ueda also had plenty to say on FX. He admitted the BOJ's easy policy and YCC in tandem with hawkish central bank policies and higher yields abroad contributed to recent FX volatility and yen weakness.

In a sense, the governor is saying yen weakness is a fact and will likely persist until the BOJ changes policy and/or central banks abroad turn dovish. Given this view, there is very little either the Japanese government or BOJ can do to reverse the weakness.

The only option left is to stall or slow further yen weakness via verbal or actual intervention, the latter something Japanese authorities will not want to resort to unless there is extreme FX volatility.

Related comments , , , .

For more click on FXBUZ

BOJ modifies yield curve control: https://tmsnrt.rs/3Qgntw2

USD/JPY: https://tmsnrt.rs/3MBn32e

(Haruya Ida is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

((haruya.ida@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.