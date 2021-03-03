BUZZ-COMMENT-Clouds on the horizon for UK economy and sterling

March 4 (Reuters) - Potentially acrimonious financial services negotiations with the European Union combined with a more cautious outlook on the coronavirus recovery would undermine the UK government's budget forecasts, and sterling.

The budget policies are based on expectations that the economy will recover to pre-pandemic size in mid-2022, six months earlier than previously forecast, thanks to the fast coronavirus vaccination rollout .

The assumptions are reasonable, but a changing landscape has been a constant feature of COVID-19. Scientists including Chris Murray, a widely followed University of Washington disease expert, are changing their optimistic assumptions about the course of the pandemic, as dangerous new variants emerge .

Tensions have risen with the EU after the UK unilaterally extended the grace period for checks on food imports to Northern Ireland .

Trust between the EU and the UK was already at a low ebb after the Brexit negotiations, complicating upcoming talks on the financial sector. Reuters reports that French bankers want a new EU law to move euro clearing from London . This could be the tip of the iceberg, undermining the preeminence of the 'City' of London.

Technically GBP/USD trends higher, but sits just above 1.3911 21-day moving average support, a base in 2021. A close below would end the uptrend and open the door to the 1.3566 February low.

