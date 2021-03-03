BUZZ-COMMENT-Clouds on the horizon for UK economy and sterling

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Potentially acrimonious financial services negotiations with the European Union combined with a more cautious outlook on the coronavirus recovery would undermine the UK government's budget forecasts, and sterling.

March 4 (Reuters) - Potentially acrimonious financial services negotiations with the European Union combined with a more cautious outlook on the coronavirus recovery would undermine the UK government's budget forecasts, and sterling.

The budget policies are based on expectations that the economy will recover to pre-pandemic size in mid-2022, six months earlier than previously forecast, thanks to the fast coronavirus vaccination rollout .

The assumptions are reasonable, but a changing landscape has been a constant feature of COVID-19. Scientists including Chris Murray, a widely followed University of Washington disease expert, are changing their optimistic assumptions about the course of the pandemic, as dangerous new variants emerge .

Tensions have risen with the EU after the UK unilaterally extended the grace period for checks on food imports to Northern Ireland .

Trust between the EU and the UK was already at a low ebb after the Brexit negotiations, complicating upcoming talks on the financial sector. Reuters reports that French bankers want a new EU law to move euro clearing from London . This could be the tip of the iceberg, undermining the preeminence of the 'City' of London.

Technically GBP/USD trends higher, but sits just above 1.3911 21-day moving average support, a base in 2021. A close below would end the uptrend and open the door to the 1.3566 February low.

For more click on FXBUZ

gbp mar 4https://tmsnrt.rs/3rfOxxM

(Andrew Spencer is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((Andrew.m.spencer@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters