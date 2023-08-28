BUZZ-COMMENT-Chinese stocks hold key to unlock new USD/CNH ranges

Aug 29 (Reuters) - The yuan has been side-lined as China stocks claim the spotlight after a series of sentiment-boosting regulatory measures. FX traders are waiting to see if the mood has indeed turned, before placing fresh directional bets on USD/CNH.

China announced several steps over the weekend to encourage risk-taking in stocks, from halving the stamp dutyon trading to approving 37 new retail funds to attract fresh capital.

Yet, the Shanghai Composite index squandered Monday's 5.1% gain, ending a modest 1.1% higher as foreign investors sold. The Hang Seng index posted a smaller pullback, ending up 1.0% after a 3.4% opening surge.

There are nascent signs of a bottom for Chinese stocks. If the SSEC can reclaim 3,139, the 23.6% retracement of its May-August slump, further upside becomes available. If the HSI ends Tuesday above the 18,240 trendline support, its recovery could continue.

Offshore yuan traders appear to be overlooking external factors for now, as China's domestic troubles overwhelm. Monday's drop in Treasury yields tightened the U.S.-China bond yield gap, but USD/CNH stayed firm. What matters more for FX traders currently is Chinese investor sentiment.

If the SSEC and HSI can solidify their gains, USD/CNH might dribble into a lower range of 7.1954-7.2627 demarcated by the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of its 2023 rally and the 21-day moving average. Conversely, if Chinese stocks end lower Tuesday, USD/CNH could re-enter the Bollinger uptrend channel at 7.3110.

