BUZZ-COMMENT-China's Yuan to appreciate in coming months?

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Strategists at HSBC's global research team forecast the USD/CNH will reach 7.10 by the end of 2023 and be back at 7.00 in mid-2024.

HSBC believes the USD/CNH topside is capped by the central banks' low fixings, although a decline may require more fiscal stimulus as capital flows are unsupportive. They see two reasons for the CNH to appreciate against the USD.

The first is an end to the U.S. interest rate-hiking cycle, which has kept investors away from China bonds in favour of those in the U.S.. HSBC's U.S economist expects steady U.S. rates until Q2 2024, which should provide support for the outlook for CNH.

The second reason for the CNH to appreciate against the USD is currency support from China. New policies were rolled out after July's Politburo meeting to support economic growth, which should help to restore investor confidence.

However, HSBC strategist's think stronger and more concrete measures are needed to fully revive growth prospects given the overall downbeat expectations from investors, as well as a substantial increase in earnings.

These positive changes could eventually lead to more inflows and further support the Chinese currency, in their view.

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

