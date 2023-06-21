BUZZ-COMMENT-China's yuan still a sell until policymakers change tack

June 22 (Reuters) - Investor negativity toward China's yuan looks set to persist, in spite of recent efforts by policymakers to spur growth, unless Beijing changes tack and targets the root cause of economic malaise.

China cutting its short and medium-term lending rates last week failed to provide more than a fleeting boost to domestic stocks or the offshore yuan, which is still down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar this year. Meanwhile, the yuan's trade-weighted index has slumped to a two-year low.

The market was disappointed by Tuesday's smaller-than-expected trimming of the mortgage-linked five-year loan prime rate, which could reflect wariness of whittling already lean bank profit margins.

Analysts have noted that reducing lending rates may not do much to boost investment or consumption, given the underlying pessimism that riddles the Chinese population. It would, however, instigate more yuan depreciation due to the widening yield gap between Chinese government bonds and U.S. Treasuries.

What would be more effective, and less detrimental to the yuan, is a strategy to restore broader consumer confidence - and not just in the electric vehicles market. Cash handouts would be one way; more aggressively addressing record youth unemployment might be another, since spending decisions are a function of disposable income.

Unless fresh policy perspectives are adopted, USD/CNH, last at 7.1695, could keep climbing. The bullish chart outlook would be cemented on a Thursday closing above 7.1664, affirming the Bollinger uptrend channel.

