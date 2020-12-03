BUZZ-COMMENT-China's yuan sows the seeds of change

Dec 3 (Reuters) - China's yuan has fallen from a major level, suggesting it is resuming a long-term slide that could lead to turmoil next year for financial markets.

That yuan's fall is disguised, as it's rising versus the U.S. dollar. Its broader decline, which is occurring at a time of China's economic recovery and a period of robust risk appetite in financial markets, is presumably happening by design.

At this stage, China's economy is recovering faster than the economies of its trading partners at the same time gaining a significant currency advantage.

This is happening at a key time. The new administration in the United States is expected to work more closely with allies in Europe to counter the threat from China. Those allies should be concerned about the yuan, which has dropped over 6% versus the euro in 2020 and 30% since the euro zone crisis.

The strong euro has undone much of the good of ECB's monetary policy and it looks set to strengthen further.

USD/CNH vs EUR/CNHhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3qkJeNs

CNH TWIhttps://tmsnrt.rs/2Vt36je

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

