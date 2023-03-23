BUZZ-COMMENT-China's yuan seems a haven, for more than one reason

March 24 (Reuters) - Peer-leading economic growth prospects, prudentmonetary policy and relative isolation from global banking risks make the yuan look more like a haven currency these days, particularly to one demographic.

The CNH is up 1.3% against the USD year-to-date, while the Singapore dollar, a widely acknowledged regional haven currency, is down 0.2%. South Korea's won, another export-centric currency like the yuan, is down 2.0%.

The yuan's attractiveness is largely due to bets on China's economyoutperforming in a catch-up after three years of lockdowns.

But another angle has emerged as European and U.S. banking risks divert some investors towards yuan-denominated assets that might be more shielded by the government. While the U.S. sends mixed messages on protecting all bank deposits, China practically equates a stable yuan with economic and financial stability.

Certainly, geopolitical risks to the yuan can't be ignored, as the U.S. continues its campaign of limiting Beijing's economic influence. But fracturing geopolitics can help the yuan too.

Russian demand for the yuan has jumped since the Ukraine war, not only to facilitate trade, but also to hedge against the now-shunned rouble. Russia's increased adoption of the renminbi will help widen its usage, raising demand for the currency over time, though it clearly won't be smooth sailing.

For more click on FXBUZ

CNH: https://tmsnrt.rs/42AKj6U

(Ewen Chew is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

((ewen.chew@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.