BUZZ-COMMENT-China's yuan remains in favour despite trade headwinds

May 6 (Reuters) - Chinese trade tensions are back on the radar as the U.S. and European Union reassess their policies, and Beijing suspends a strategic economic dialogue with Australia, but the yuan is likely to be cushioned by China's growth prospects and an ultra-dovish U.S. Federal Reserve.

China has just announced a suspension of activities under the China-Australia Strategic Economic Dialogue, spooking the AUD and lifting the USD more broadly .

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai is poised to assess the implementation of the "Phase 1" trade deal with China. The possibility of tariffs being lifted appears slim, considering China is far behind in meeting deal terms .

The EU is stalling an agreement to facilitate investment with China, and may prevent state-subsidised companies from buying EU businesses or bidding in public tenders .

Despite trade tensions heating up, USD/CNY has recoiled after gapping higher as onshore markets reopened following the May 1-5 Labour Day holiday. The Fed is consistently eschewing talk of tapering bond purchases in the face of upbeat U.S. economic data .

The pair's strong bearish technical bias will be affirmed on a closing below 6.4830, inside the Bollinger downtrend channel. USD/CNY is also below its 100-day moving average and its Ichimoku cloud resistance - which coincides with the 6.5000 psychological barrier, fortifying that chart ceiling.

