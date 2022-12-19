BUZZ-COMMENT-China's yuan probably won't get very much cheaper

Dec 20 (Reuters) - China kept monetary policy unchanged Tuesday, as widely expected, which should insulate the yuan and position it for medium-term gains as Beijing tries to steer the economy through a likely painful reopening process.

Following Beijing's pledge of further economic support, China's benchmark one-year and five-year loan prime rates were held steady for a fourth consecutive month, avoiding further pressure on the currency due to rising rates overseas.

Stimulus for the still floundering economy has largely been via liquidity infusions and targeted easing for the hardest-hit sectors, such as real estate. With the focus shifting to boosting domestic demand and consumption, a broad rate cut has largely been ruled out. That should insulate the yuan from fears of the U.S.-China yield spread revisiting November's depths.

Meanwhile, Beijing doesn't appear to be back-pedalling on its shift away from zero-COVID policy. Indeed there will be some economic pain initially as China's virus tollescalates, affectingproduction and business confidence. But looking ahead, investors positioning for a more solid, broad-based rebound in 2023 will likely be rewarded.

Technically, USD/CNH is poised for further downside if it closes below 6.9665, the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement from the March low to October's record high of 7.3746. With the 7.0000 psychological barrier and the 200-day moving average at 7.0450 capping the USD, yuan bulls might bet the currency won't get very much cheaper.

(Ewen Chew is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

