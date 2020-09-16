BUZZ-COMMENT-China's yuan party hits full swing; keep an eye on the door

Sept 17 (Reuters) - China's yuan has headlined the risk-on party in Asian currencies for weeks, but the room is getting packed and there are signs a pullback is imminent, so keep an eye on the exit.

The Thomson Reuters/HKEx renminbi index is nearing its 200-week moving average - a level it rarely stays above for long and which officials might be watching. The offshore CNH has appreciated 3.2% year-to-date against the USD, placing it among regional top performers.

As widely noted, a tentatively breached medium-term USD/CNH chart barrier might unleash a fresh downswing, if confirmed by Friday's close . But before that, shorter-term technical signals indicate a retracement is due. The extension past its Bollinger band (standard deviation 2) on Wednesday is an oversold cue. The current rebound may reach the top of the Bollinger downtrend channel at 6.8000. If that holds, bears might hit the floor again.

But a Thursday close above 6.8000 likely delays the USD/CNH break below the 200 WMA at 6.8121 - which could send yuan revellers rushing for the exit.

While China likely favours a strong yuan because it advances the goal of globalizing its bonds , FX authorities will at some point have to moderate the pace of appreciation to avoid hurting exporters. If there's an unexpectedly higher USD/CNY fixing ahead, that's the exit sign flashing.

(Ewen Chew is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

