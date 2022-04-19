BUZZ-COMMENT-China's yuan may have become too rich for Beijing

April 20 (Reuters) - In a hint that Beijing has had enough of persistent yuan strength, the central bank surprised with a much weaker mid-point exchange rate Wednesday, while anticipated cuts in China's benchmark lending rates failed to materialize.

China's yuan has been rising steadily in recent weeks. The trade-weighted index, currently at 105.43, is approaching its historical high of 106.70. That has not gone unnoticed by policymakers.

Following the dollar's surge against the yuan on Tuesday due to relentlessly-rising U.S. Treasury yields, the People's Bank of China seized the chance to encourage further depreciation, fixing the yuan's daily mid-point sharply above forecasts.

Bearishness towards the yuan due to the narrowing U.S.-China yield gap is now compounded by a potential global growth slowdown. Due to the war in Ukraine, the IMF lowered its economic growth forecasts on Tuesday for China and the world.

The PBOC is mobilizing economic support measures, aiming to resuscitate the vital property sector.

But Beijing's reluctance to employ aggressive broad-based monetary-easing could make it more ready to allow a depreciation in the yuan.

While a weaker yuan would exacerbate imported inflation, which is a worry for policymakers, it would help exporters whose production has been badly hit by China's draconian virus lockdowns.

Currently trading at 6.4045, USD/CNY is flirting with its 200-day moving average at 6.4033. A closing above that would encourage traders to buy the USD, likely extending the yuan's losses.

(Ewen Chew is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

