BUZZ-COMMENT-China's yuan keeps rising; the PBOC hasn't flinched yet

May 11 (Reuters) - The yuan is at its strongest versus the dollar and relative to peer currencies since June 2018, and China's central bank isn't trying to dampen it yet. The threat of inflation rising globally may partly explain its apparent nonchalance at the recent burst of yuan strength.

The renminbi index has shot up to 97.27 from last week's 96.87, triggered by the dollar's plunge after Friday's shockingly poor U.S. payrolls data. That cements the view that the Federal Reserve will be in no rush to taper asset purchases. Fuelled by upbeat Chinese trade data , USD/CNH and USD/CNY have hit three-year lows of 6.4001 and 6.4100, respectively.

China's factory gate prices beat expectations to hit a 3-1/2-year high Tuesday . This adds to a myriad of factors, ranging from boosting domestic consumption to attracting foreign investment inflows, that could encourage the People's Bank of China to tolerate further yuan appreciation.

Tuesday's daily yuan midpoint was set close to forecasts, allaying fears of aggressive dampening to cushion the dollar's slide . That suggests FX authorities are tacitly condoning the yuan's outperformance.

USD/CNH bounced off the 6.4000 psychological barrier Friday, likely due to profit-taking. But as the pair settles down again, despite risk-off moves in stocks, that crucial level may soon give way without a peep from the PBOC.

For more click on FXBUZ

RMBindex: https://tmsnrt.rs/33zeFcS

CNHweekly: https://tmsnrt.rs/3eyXRsw

CNHdaily: https://tmsnrt.rs/3uBX0NB

(Ewen Chew is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

((ewen.chew@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.