BUZZ-COMMENT-China's yuan is hostage to ambitious economic goals

Dec 28 (Reuters) - The yuan's momentum may have stalled into year-end, but positioning for 2024 is about to begin. Key economic data that could inform bets on China's monetary policy looms, casting a shadow over the currency.

Entrenched views that China's economy has lost steam may be affirmed by official PMI data due Sunday. December's manufacturing PMI is expected at 49.5 from 49.4, representing a continued shrinkage in factory activity. Industrial profits posted strong gains in November but uneven performance across sectors underscored lingering concerns.

Still, a central bank policy adviser has suggested 5.0% GDP growth in 2024 is possible. The ambitious target, coming from a likely high 2023 base, may require forceful economic stimulus to boost consumption. This is likely to rely largely on fiscal expansion instead of broad interest rate cuts, which would have a negative impact on the yuan, a point of focus for the commerce ministry.

China's benchmark loan prime rates were kept unchanged last week, as widely expected. But five major Chinese banks subsequently cut deposit rates, which has been interpreted by market watchers as a precursor to lower lending rates ahead.

If Sunday's data disappoint, bets on earlier and larger Chinese interest rate cuts will rise, likely propelling USD/CNH above its 200-day moving average at 7.1630, clearing a path back to 7.2000.

