BUZZ-COMMENT-China's yuan is at a critical juncture for FX markets

May 12 (Reuters) - USD/CNH rose on Friday to its highest level since March 10 and now sits at a critical juncture for China-exposed currencies following a week of softer Chinese data that raised concerns surrounding domestic demand and the reopening narrative.

The antipodeans -- AUD,NZD in particular come to mind, with both under pressure in recent sessions. So far, USD/CNH is struggling to make significant headway above its 200-DMA of 6.9611 and the May 1-2 highs at 6.9636-46. However, a close above the latter would probably open up the 2023 highs just below the 7.00 handle, which in turn would likely drag both the AUD and NZD lower.

That said, the kiwi is in a particularly precarious situation following the latest New Zealand inflation expectations data, in which the 2-year projection has fallen within the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s inflation target range of 1-3% for the first time since 2021. Consequently, this leaves the May rate decision finely balanced as to whether the bank delivers a final 25bps hike or pauses 0#RBNZWATCH.

(Justin McQueen is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

