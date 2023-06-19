BUZZ-COMMENT-China's yuan is a casualty of policy procrastination

June 20 (Reuters) - China's as-expected benchmark rate cuts have come too late to provide a much-needed sentiment boost for investors. The yuan is suffering as a result, while China stocks flounder.

Tuesday's cut in the one-year and five-yearloan prime rates, by 10 basis point each, disappointed the market as some were expecting a larger reduction in the mortgage-linked five-year LPR. It shows lingering restraint by policymakers, despite fears of economic weakness ahead.

Beijing's procrastination and continued aversion towards more forceful broad-based policy stimulus have deterred foreign investors from flocking back to Chinese assets and the yuan.

USD/CNY, last 7.1764, is rebounding towards last week's near seven-month high of 7.1819. The technical outlook turned bullish again with Monday's jump; the base of the Bollinger uptrend channel now supports at 7.1500.

As analysts expect further monetary policy easing, likely in the form of another cut in banks' reserve requirement ratio, and the U.S. Federal Reserve looks set to hike again after its hawkish pause, USD/CNY also remains fundamentally skewed higher.

The caveat for USD/CNY bulls is a potential thawing in U.S.-China ties, after a successful visit by Secretary of State Antony Blinken. While trade relations are unlikely to improve much given intensive pressure from U.S. lawmakers to curb China's economic dominance, the reduced risks of a flare-up in geopolitical tensions could slow the yuan's depreciation.

