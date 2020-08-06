BUZZ-COMMENT-China's yuan derailed by Trump's tech witch-hunt

Aug 7 (Reuters) - China's yuan reeled in Asian trade Friday after U.S. President Trump issued executive orders against another popular Chinese-owned mobile app, escalating Washington's "Clean Network" campaign . The market may now be bracing for retaliation from Beijing, even as the Phase 1 trade deal review looms.

USD/CNH jumped to 6.9708 from 6.9445, as Shanghai stocks slid 1.1% following the announcement . While a fundamentally bearish view on the dollar persists, technical indicators could set off short-covering. If USD/CNH ends Friday above 6.9700, it marks an exit from the Bollinger downtrend channel, a signal to take profit on bearish-dollar bets.

Trump's orders ban U.S. transactions with China's Tencent, owner of messaging app WeChat and several popular gaming apps, and ByteDance, which is being forced to sell the U.S. arm of its video-sharing app TikTok. The orders followed another push to delist Chinese companies from U.S. stock exchanges if they fail audit requirements .

Ahead of the Aug 15 Phase 1 trade deal review, China's state media has railed at U.S. moves to purge allegedly untrustworthy Chinese technology . While Beijing is expected to pledge to make up the shortfall from its targets for U.S. goods purchases , these issues could mar the discussions and weigh on financial markets, hurting the yuan further.

(Ewen Chew is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

