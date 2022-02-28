US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-China's yuan conundrum clouds economic stimulus plans

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

Beijing may be in a conundrum over the yuan's rising value. While it's burnished its credentials as a global reserve currency [nL1N2V006X], its outperformance is creating consternation for trade officials, and could cloud economic stimulus plans.

The yuan is proving to be a reliable store of value even in the face of an impending U.S. rate hike . The growing isolation of Russia's financial system and industry increases its appeal as an alternative transaction mode for Russian businesses .

Further helping the yuan, China's official PMIs for February beat forecasts on Tuesday , affirming the benefits of recent monetary policy easing, but more support may be needed to sustain its impact.

Yet as the yuan's trade-weighted index persistently hits new six-year highs, authorities may look to slow its appreciation by buying USD in the spot market, particularly as a breach of the 6.3000 threshold in USD/CNY would spur more yuan appreciation bets.

The stage is set for an announcement of consumption-boosting measures and tax cuts at the National People's Congress beginning this weekend . While a strong yuan should boost consumer sentiment, Beijing must balance this against the needs of the exports sector - still the dominant engine of its economy.

Another FX reserve ratio hike might be imposed to rein in the yuan . That would mitigate the need for direct FX intervention, helping avoid scrutiny from the U.S. at an increasingly sensitive time in geopolitical relations.

