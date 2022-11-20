BUZZ-COMMENT-China's worsening COVID battle overrides yuan bulls

Nov 21 (Reuters) - It may get darker before the dawn for yuan investors. China's offshore yuan slid 0.6% early Monday as Shanghai stocks fell 1.1% in reaction to authorities announcing a five-day lockdown of a district in COVID-hit Guangzhou.

The sobering news offset prior optimism stemming from Friday's easing of curbs for entertainment venues and domestic tour groups, following officials' pledge to continue fine-tuning pandemic control measures.

While economic data remains anaemicas COVID curbs hamper demand and output, China kept its benchmark lending rates unchanged for a third month, as widely expected.

Pressure from foreign investor outflows and an alarming bond market routlast week likely influenced the decision. New rules announced on Friday to attract foreign bond investors may take time to show results, offering little salve for the yuan in the near term.

USD/CNH swung back up as high as 7.1740 but has since settled down to 7.1650. Last week's rally warned of a change in technical direction after a close above the Ichimoku cloud support and out of the Bollinger downtrend channel.

The cloud and the channel entrance now prop the pair up at around 7.1070. If USD/CNH ends Monday above its 21-day moving average at 7.2117, bullish momentum may be unlocked toward the 7.2000 psychological barrier.

For more click on FXBUZ

CNH: https://tmsnrt.rs/3TUMFIn

(Ewen Chew is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

((ewen.chew@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.