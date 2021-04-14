US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-China's two-handed policymakers hold yuan steady

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

With China's economy recovering from its pandemic lows, Beijing is deeply conflicted between supporting growth and managing financial risks. That may be curbing volatility for the yuan - a likely welcome side-effect - as traders look elsewhere for lower-hanging fruit.

April 14 (Reuters) - With China's economy recovering from its pandemic lows, Beijing is deeply conflicted between supporting growth and managing financial risks. That may be curbing volatility for the yuan - a likely welcome side-effect - as traders look elsewhere for lower-hanging fruit.

Authorities have resumed deleveraging plans disrupted by the pandemic, withholding cash injections but stopping short of raising key lending rates, to tame financial market risks . In a sign of the tricky balancing act, a PBOC adviser on Tuesday argued against credit contraction , despite a surge in new bank loans .

Concerns that rapid policy tightening may trigger capital flight are valid. This would undermine yuan internationalization efforts .

Shanghai's stock market is down 2.2% this year, in contrast to Wall Street's record highs, mainly due to expectations of monetary policy normalization, but also harsh antitrust moves . Plans for a new stock exchange to attract overseas-listed firms may now appear dubiousto outsiders.

China is still fretting over excessive speculative inflows and encouraging outbound investment , even as it seeks to attract foreign firms .

As capital rotates toward developed markets, betting on their economies rebounding with widespread vaccination, shrinking yield differentials have dampened the yuan, which is now a touch lower versus the dollar year-to-date. Until a clearer signal from Beijing, USD/CNY may wander in a no-man's land between 6.5200-6.5600, loosely bounded by its Bollinger bands.

For more click on FXBUZ

CNY: https://tmsnrt.rs/3mHXDSy

(Ewen Chew is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

((ewen.chew@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular