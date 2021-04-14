BUZZ-COMMENT-China's two-handed policymakers hold yuan steady

April 14 (Reuters) - With China's economy recovering from its pandemic lows, Beijing is deeply conflicted between supporting growth and managing financial risks. That may be curbing volatility for the yuan - a likely welcome side-effect - as traders look elsewhere for lower-hanging fruit.

Authorities have resumed deleveraging plans disrupted by the pandemic, withholding cash injections but stopping short of raising key lending rates, to tame financial market risks . In a sign of the tricky balancing act, a PBOC adviser on Tuesday argued against credit contraction , despite a surge in new bank loans .

Concerns that rapid policy tightening may trigger capital flight are valid. This would undermine yuan internationalization efforts .

Shanghai's stock market is down 2.2% this year, in contrast to Wall Street's record highs, mainly due to expectations of monetary policy normalization, but also harsh antitrust moves . Plans for a new stock exchange to attract overseas-listed firms may now appear dubiousto outsiders.

China is still fretting over excessive speculative inflows and encouraging outbound investment , even as it seeks to attract foreign firms .

As capital rotates toward developed markets, betting on their economies rebounding with widespread vaccination, shrinking yield differentials have dampened the yuan, which is now a touch lower versus the dollar year-to-date. Until a clearer signal from Beijing, USD/CNY may wander in a no-man's land between 6.5200-6.5600, loosely bounded by its Bollinger bands.

