BUZZ-COMMENT-China's slow moving currency is a great earner

June 3 (Reuters) - Current conditions -- where risktaking is underpinned by huge stimulus and volatility is low and falling -- are the breeding ground for carry trades, and China's yuan, which is one the quietest currencies and is supported by a relatively high interest rate, has proved to be a great earner. It should continue to reward investors.

The yuan has rallied 8 percent in ten months with volatility dropping from 2020's 8.2 peak below 4, which is lower than before the pandemic.

Yuan moves are carefully controlled by the authorities, so this rally is happening by design. And while it's under control, it's likely to continue.

For those holding yuan, an 8% return on FX movement in 10 months would be boosted by almost 1000 pips of carry, circa 1.5%, and longs would have had no rapid, surprise FX movement to worry them.

Techs suggest a further 1.5% rise at least. Vols suggest it happens slowly, and interest rates guarantee greater rewards.

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

