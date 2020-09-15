BUZZ-COMMENT-China's push for bonds as a haven needs strong yuan

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Calls for the yuan to appreciate are growing louder, but they're no longer confined to China's trade partners. More and more foreign exchange traders are predicting a rally. Privately, Chinese policymakers might be cheering them on.

Beijing appears keen to accelerate acceptance of the yuan as a global currency , but for that to happen, it must first be seen to be able to hold its value. Only then will the possibility of yuan bonds being accepted globally as collateral materialize .

As the yuan chalks up multi-month peaks, helped by the central bank pointing it in the right direction , fast money is chasing it even higher. The break of a crucial technical barrier this week was widely pointed out by traders and analysts, furthering the consensus view .

The USD/CNY 200-week moving average has shattered, though that technical sell signal is still pending confirmation. A weekly close below 6.8114 on Friday would dispel any doubts that it will dive to the next Fibonacci support at 6.7135 soon.

Economic data , speculative demand, and policy drivers all point to the same thing - China's yuan is evidently the hottest emerging Asian currency to hold right now .

For more click on FXBUZ

AsiaFXpoll: https://tmsnrt.rs/33yqQWF

CNYweekly: https://tmsnrt.rs/3mpCLPc

(Ewen Chew is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((ewen.chew@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.