BUZZ-COMMENT-China's policy flexibility should benefit the yuan

March 20 (Reuters) - China's surprise liquidity-easing move last week suggests growing flexibility to adapt, which could yet lead to a broad interest rate cut despite the central bank's wariness of "flood-like stimulus". Yuan bulls can take that in stride.

The People's Bank of China's earlier-than-expected cut to bank reserve requirement ratios was likely timed to ease the strain on financial markets from global banking worries. The swift decision may imply a more responsive stance.

China held its loan prime rates on Monday as expected, but there's still a chance of easing ahead, as authorities enact Beijing's growth plans. There may be room for a PBOC rate cut this year, given the tepid economic recovery and benign Chinese inflation. The commerce ministry has also pledged to widen market access for foreign investors.

While a Chinese rate cut would typically be yuan-negative, especially if the U.S. Federal Reserve stays hawkish at this week's meeting, yuan bulls might shrug it off. The positive connotations for the property market and consumption should offset the negative impact on CNY yields. If USD/CNY ventures back up toward 7.0000 again, like-minded sellers could gather.

(Ewen Chew is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

