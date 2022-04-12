BUZZ-COMMENT-China's piecemeal economic aid raises stakes for the yuan

April 13 (Reuters) - China's policymakers have voiced more urgency in dispensing aid to the pandemic-crippled economy . But a string of piecemeal support measures so far hints that aggressive, broad rate cuts might not materialize, making the yuan a possible policy lever.

The banking and insurance regulator on Tuesday urged financial institutions to offer support to the cargo and logistics sector badly hit by lockdowns , soon after the securities regulator encouraged long-term funds to invest more in domestic equities .

Investor outflows have accelerated in part due to the economic impact of Beijing's aggressive virus-containment policies .

Before Wednesday's release of Chinese trade data for March, the customs office pledged greater effort to achieve targets due to exceptional external and internal challenges . Both exports and imports are expected to have slowed considerably .

A possible remedy for weakening exports is, naturally, a cheaper currency. The trade-weighted renminbi index is rebounding towards its record high even though the central bank has occasionally marked the daily yuan benchmark slightly weaker than forecasts. A harder nudge would be needed if China sees benefit in a weaker CNY.

One way to achieve that would be to coax USD/CNY above 6.4000, triggering momentum for a break of the 200-day moving average at 6.4053. From there, Beijing could let the market do the heavy lifting.

For more click on FXBUZ

CNYfixforecasts: https://tmsnrt.rs/3uC2gmC

RMBindex: https://tmsnrt.rs/3jvkO1F

CNY: https://tmsnrt.rs/3676tFp

(Ewen Chew is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

((ewen.chew@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.