BUZZ-COMMENT-China's losing friends, but it might not hurt the CNY

July 2 (Reuters) - Beijing's hardline stance on curtailing Hong Kong's autonomy has raised widespread concern, but it may not hurt the yuan as China opens up its massive capital markets in an era of low global yields.

China is digging in on its proclaimed sovereign right to administer Hong Kong via authoritarian rule , inflaming liberal minds in Western democracies and bringing with it financial repercussions . Even if President Trump, who leveraged a tough-on-China stance to win the 2016 election, is booted out, the alternative may be worse for Beijing. Joe Biden, the expected Democratic candidate, said Wednesday he would impose sanctions on China over its national security law for Hong Kong .

But this may all be secondary. Investors have few avenues left in a landscape of near-zero interest rates in the developed world. Data from the Institute of International Finance showed inflows to emerging markets rocketed nine-fold between May and June . And the minutes from the Federal Reserve's June meeting indicated that an era of eternally low interest rates could be upon us . The U.S. aiming to bar Chinese companies from its capital markets could also ironically help the CNY , as some firms plan to head back to Hong Kong for their listings .

