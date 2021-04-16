BUZZ-COMMENT-China's Goldilocks moment over as yuan bears return

April 16 (Reuters) - China's latest economic data dampens hopes that policymakers might hold off the brakes. While Friday's record-high GDP was skewed by a low base , surging property prices will catch their attention. The PBOC trying to ensure more sustainable growth has consequences for the yuan.

China's first-quarter GDP surged 18.3% on an annual basis, below expectations for 19.0%. March industrial output and retail sales also rose, the latter roundly beating forecasts.

The statistics bureau sounded cautious on the outlook, but the implications for monetary policy are clear, especially with new home prices rising at their fastest pace in seven months . As authorities mull more anti-speculative property measures , higher lending rates could become an option.

Anxiety about policy tightening is rising in China, as factory gate inflation swells and financial deleveraging returns to the agenda , amid concerns that state-controlled distressed debt manager Huarong might restructure .

But the PBOC reining in liquidity while the Federal Reserve keeps its foot to the pedal could make yuan-denominated assets less appealing .

If the dollar reboundswith U.S. economic data that has the market pricing in earlier rate hikes, USD/CNH might reach the 6.6000 psychological barrier. A Friday close above 6.5391 would affirm the weekly Bollinger uptrend channel, pointing to another test of the 6.5887 Fibonacci resistance.

