BUZZ-COMMENT-China's gentle dissuasion won't stop yuan appreciation

Dec 9 (Reuters) - The yuan continues to chalk new six-year highs against its peers, despite a cautionary warning from Chinese state media, and a prod from the central bank. Yuan appreciation will continue, even if nascent fears of an economic slowdown fester.

The Chinese Securities Journal on Thursday said two-way volatility has not changed despite the currency's recent rapid gains . The state media outlet said year-end FX settlement by companies fuelled the move, but that the seasonal factor should fade. That implies heavy-handed FX intervention remains unlikely for now.

Another sign that Beijing is tolerating yuan gains was in Thursday's yuan benchmark, which was again set slightly weaker level than forecasts, but not dramatically so - which would have sparked fear of aggressive action to weaken the yuan.

USD/CNH fell sharply after it broke through the 6.3500 psychological barrier Wednesday as traders piled in, noting an absence of intervention by authorities. There's probably room to go till it reaches a potential line-in-the-sand at 6.3000.

China's economy may indeed be slowing, as the latest CPI and PPI data suggest . But it may not dishearten yuan investors due to the still substantial yield differential versus the dollar, and its recent haven-like behaviour boosting confidence in it as a reserve currency.

(Ewen Chew is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

