BUZZ-COMMENT-China's falling prices tarnish yuan's appeal

April 11 (Reuters) - China's falling prices may be seen as a good problem to have, considering the rest of the world's struggles with inflation, but it may tarnish the yuan's appeal.

Consumer prices unexpectedly fell on the month in March, hitting an 18-month lowin annual terms, while producer prices dropped 2.5% annually as expected. Tuesday's data reflects a tepid economic recovery from the pandemic. If consumers are holding back on spending, and global demand is as anaemic as the PPI suggests, China's economic recovery may underwhelm this year.

That bodes poorly for the yuan - both in terms of economic performance and from the interest rate angle. While the central bank has not hinted at monetary policy easing, disinflation does allow room for rate cuts, if needed.

USD/CNY is poised at the entrance of the daily Bollinger uptrend channel at 6.8920, as bulls eye the 100-day and 200-day moving averages at 6.9147 and 6.9213 respectively. If those long-term resistances are breached, the 38.2% Fibonacci line at 6.9335 may be surpassed, providing a solid base for an extension to the psychological barrier at 7.0000 in the weeks ahead.

For more click on FXBUZ

CNYfibo: https://tmsnrt.rs/43gvc2Z

(Ewen Chew is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

((ewen.chew@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.