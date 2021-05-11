BUZZ-COMMENT-China's currency could steal dollar's status

May 11 (Reuters) - The yuan may seem an unlikely challenger for global reserve status but the pandemic has cast the currency in a favourable light, while U.S. policies stemming from the crisis have undermined the dollar. The seeds of change may have been sown and should China float yuan, it may become a serious challenger for the reserve title.

The United States vilifies those it believes manipulate their currencies but is showing benign neglect for a strong dollar policy by undermining dollar with trillions spent in support of the economy.

The impact of stimulus is only beginning and dollar has already dropped 10 percent, costing those who sought safety in the world's reserve currency dearly.

In contrast, China's prudent economic management has lifted yuan 7 percent in 10 months, showing it to be safe in a crisis and attractive during the recovery.

Should central banks sitting on seven trillion of dollar reserves shift even slightly, the impact for USD/CNY could be enormous.

