BUZZ-COMMENT-China's currency could easily reach a record high

Nov 6 (Reuters) - China's currency is rallying, but it has attracted few suitors and now stands on the brink of a major technical break that would lay the foundation for a rise to a record high.

The CNH rise is supported by fundamentals with the economy recovering and its competitors struggling. The yuan is supported by massive surpluses and higher interest rates and the fact that so few have bought into the yuan means there's no speculative drag to hold it back.

That contrasts with EUR/USD, where many bought, stalling a rise that had seen EUR/USD surge 600 points in July. USD/CNH could see similar gains towards 6.6000, but given China's control it's unlikely to do so rapidly.

A slow climb won't attract so many speculators. Ultimately, it will be more sustainable.

A reasonable target is 5.7567, which is a long-term fibo projection drawn off CNH's inception, the all-time low and record peak.

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

