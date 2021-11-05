BUZZ-COMMENT-China's Communist Party plenum to elevate Xi, yuan

Nov 5 (Reuters) - The Communist Party's inner-circle meeting next week may gloss over China's coronavirus outbreak and property debt crisis as President Xi Jinping's achievements are feted. The yuan's persistent rise suggests the market has already done the former.

The Nov 8-11 meeting will usher in an unprecedented third term for Xi . Political stability is usually rewarded by investors, more so as the economic behemoth is mid-pivot.

Xi's 'common prosperity' campaign has rocked key sectors, but should bolster medium-term growth prospects. He pledged Thursday to open the telecom and health services industries, allowing more foreign entrants , which could catalyse innovation - another broad economic aim. A strong, stable yuan is essential to attracting capital inflows.

The yuan index hit a fresh five-year high Friday even as the People's Bank of China resists tightening policy, while inflation forces more central banks to start raising rates. Even if the U.S.-China rate differential narrows, which typically hurts the higher-yielding currency, the yuan should remain supported .

USD/CNY is capped by its 21-day moving average at 6.4091 and a Fibonacci resistance at 6.4164, deterring dollar bulls while the Federal Reserve tamps down rate hike expectations .

Continuing bond inflows and policymakers' unparalleled authority to manage economic risks, evidenced in their recent handling of surging coal prices , will continue to soothe yuan holders' fears of property debt contagion or capital flight due to policy uncertainty.

For more click on FXBUZ

CNY: https://tmsnrt.rs/2YlOvLE

AsiaFXpoll: https://tmsnrt.rs/3nTgx9Y

RMBindex: https://tmsnrt.rs/3q8tJdL

(Ewen Chew is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

((ewen.chew@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.