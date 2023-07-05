BUZZ-COMMENT-China's chips retaliation undermines PBOC yuan defence

July 5 (Reuters) - China's fizzling economic data and retaliation against U.S. chip curbs have revived yuan bears, undermining the People's Bank of China's efforts to defend the currency.

USD/CNH rallied to 7.2452, potentially snapping a three-day decline cued by FX authorities ratcheting up yuan support measures. A closing above 7.2450 would reinstate the Bollinger uptrend channel, which may spur bullish-USD bets.

While Wednesday's USD/CNY benchmark was again below forecasts, it deviated by around 200 pips instead of the 300-plus pips seen recently.

Additionally, major state lenders have lowered their USD deposit rates twice this month to deter dollar bulls capitalizing on the U.S.-China bond yield gap.

Wednesday's Caixin services PMI shows China's economic recovery is clearly fizzling, while Monday's announcement of export controls on metalsused in semiconductors and electric vehicles bodes an escalation of the tech spat with the U.S. that will prolong trade tensions - and it could be just the start.

Beijing may feel compelled to respond to U.S. attempts to hobble its economic and military advancements, but yuan depreciation could be the price it pays for the display of one-upmanship.

Geopolitical concerns could take over from economic pessimism as the next driver for the yuan. Now that China has cancelled a visit by the European Union's top diplomat, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's visit will be even more closely watched.

