BUZZ-COMMENT-China's central bank surprisingly unleashes the yuan

Oct 9 (Reuters) - China's onshore yuan roared to a near 18-month peak against the dollar early Friday as mainland financial markets reopened after a week-long break. The catalyst was the central bank indicating acceptance of a stronger currency via a sharply lower USD/CNY midpoint .

Traders were surprised but not shocked by the fixing, given it was unlikely the PBOC would aggressively counter a surge in the offshore yuan during the week , which could cause substantial volatility the other way.

Still, the nod from the central bank paved the way for bets on further yuan appreciation after long positions were lightened up recently .

USD/CNY is now well below the widely cited 200-week moving average support, and achingly close to breaking a long-term Fibonacci support at 6.7136 that might further undo the dollar .

Friday's fixing hints at a change of perspective in Beijing. That China wouldn't let the yuan appreciate too much for fear of hurting exports was once conventional wisdom . But as the economy pivots toward a consumption-driven model, that logic has frayed.

A strong yuan empowers consumers, attracts foreign inflows , and boosts China's credibility as a financial hub - goals befitting a superpower trying to portray itself as a rock in an era of global instability.

(Ewen Chew is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

