BUZZ-COMMENT-China's cautious optimism leaves easing possible still

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Traders betting on monetary policy easing in China may second-guess themselves after Friday's economic data releases. The cautious tone from some officials hints that rate cuts might still be in the pipeline.

China's December exports beat expectations, rising 2.3% annually from +0.5% in November, and well above forecasts for +1.7%. Meanwhile, inflation data also published Friday showed consumer prices declined less than feared, suggesting domestic demand may be gradually recovering.

But customs officials cautioned that more efforts are needed to stabilise trade in 2024, owing to tepid global demand and external disruptions.

The head of monetary policy at the People's Bank of China on Monday said the central bank will use tools such as the reserve requirement ratio and the medium-term lending facility to support reasonable credit growth. Some analysts see a potential rate cut at next Monday's MLF rate setting.

That possibility will attract USD/CNY dip-buyers, who might gather near the 200-day moving average at 7.1512. If that support holds, a rebound to the Ichimoku cloud resistance at 7.1804 is likely, though a clean break above the 55 DMA at 7.1852 is needed to chart a course higher.

Yuan bears may take comfort in that it's not only China's data that may persuade Beijing to loosen monetary policy and allow the yuan to weaken.

(Ewen Chew is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

