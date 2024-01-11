News & Insights

BUZZ-COMMENT-China's cautious optimism leaves easing possible still

Credit: REUTERS/Jason Lee

January 11, 2024 — 09:56 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Traders betting on monetary policy easing in China may second-guess themselves after Friday's economic data releases. The cautious tone from some officials hints that rate cuts might still be in the pipeline.

China's December exports beat expectations, rising 2.3% annually from +0.5% in November, and well above forecasts for +1.7%. Meanwhile, inflation data also published Friday showed consumer prices declined less than feared, suggesting domestic demand may be gradually recovering.

But customs officials cautioned that more efforts are needed to stabilise trade in 2024, owing to tepid global demand and external disruptions.

The head of monetary policy at the People's Bank of China on Monday said the central bank will use tools such as the reserve requirement ratio and the medium-term lending facility to support reasonable credit growth. Some analysts see a potential rate cut at next Monday's MLF rate setting.

That possibility will attract USD/CNY dip-buyers, who might gather near the 200-day moving average at 7.1512. If that support holds, a rebound to the Ichimoku cloud resistance at 7.1804 is likely, though a clean break above the 55 DMA at 7.1852 is needed to chart a course higher.

Yuan bears may take comfort in that it's not only China's data that may persuade Beijing to loosen monetary policy and allow the yuan to weaken.

For more click on FXBUZ

CNY: https://tmsnrt.rs/3TXt65L

(Ewen Chew is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((ewen.chew@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.