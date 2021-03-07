BUZZ-COMMENT-China's best-laid plans could be for naught as risks rise

March 8 (Reuters) - As traders digest China's stellar trade data and U.S. fiscal stimulus progress , weighing both against Beijing's economic strategy for the next half-decade, the yuan is slipping - a reminder that FX winds can change despite China's best attempts at plotting a course through uncharted waters.

The yuan earned a cursory reference at the start of China's highly anticipated policy meeting on Friday , leaving USD/CNH vulnerable to U.S. Treasury yield tantrums .

USD/CNH closed above its daily Ichimoku Cloud resistance zone for the first time since March 2020. Also inside the Bollinger uptrend channel, bulls may be encouraged toward the 6.6000 psychological barrier.

The yuan initially strengthened after China set a low 2021 GDP target of over-6% growth - below most analysts' forecasts for around 8.0% in a post-pandemic rebound. That there was a target at all soothed some fears of excessive monetary policy tightening ahead.

While trade data at the weekend revealed a record rise in exports , those numbers may regress based on recent PMIs, which are a leading indicator .

The yuan is also susceptible to weakness because of geopolitical shocks, as U.S.-China tensions approach a crux.

China's foreign minister warned on Sunday that the U.S. should stay out of Taiwan or risk non-cooperation in other areas . But U.S. President Biden has thrown down the gauntlet as new cybersecurity threats emerge .

(Ewen Chew is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

