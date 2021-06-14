BUZZ-COMMENT-China yuan bulls have little to fear, but fear itself

June 15 (Reuters) - China's yuan weakening past 6.4000 versus the dollar again did not trigger the follow-through capitulation typical at such psychological trading barriers. Long CNY bets are likely still crowded , but there's really not much to fear, except the possibility of a rush to the exit.

Recent jawboning by authorities to quell excessive yuan appreciation persuaded punters to pare their positions , but Tuesday's USD/CNY midpoint indicates the People's Bank of China doesn't have an agenda to weaken the currency. The daily setting of 6.4070 implies a typical magnitude of damping was applied to counteract the buoyant dollar index .

The PBOC appears set on keeping monetary policy neutral , as reflected by Tuesday's rollover of existing loans via the one-year medium-term lending facility at the same rate .

Any concerns about the central bank advancing its tightening cycle may be premature. China's May industrial output and retail sales data due Wednesday are expected to affirm economic momentum is slowing, tying the PBOC's hands.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Federal Reserve is content to sit out the ongoing, but likely temporary, inflation spike. When the FOMC dust settles, USD/CNY could stumble back into the Bollinger downtrend channel at 6.3810, renewing the bearish bias.

(Ewen Chew is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

