BUZZ-COMMENT-China yuan bears should be careful what they wish for

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Yuan bears relying on the rationale of additional China rate cuts and more economic stimulus should be careful what they wish for. Beijing is steadily doling out more measures, which may be starting to take effect.

China's official PMIs for August topped forecasts, while still showing a fifth consecutive contraction in the manufacturing sector. The above-consensus readingmarks a change from a stretch of underwhelming figures.

Following state-owned banks' lowering of existing-mortage rates and a reduction in deposit rates, two of China's biggest cities eased rules for first-home buyers on Wednesday.

On Thursday, the central bank pledged to improve financing for private companies, amid reports that regulators are exploring aid for Zhongrong, the beleaguered shadow bank.

Meanwhile, the city of Chongqing scrapped the marriage requirement for maternity benefits, in an attempt to boost flagging birth-rates.

From real estate and financial market risks to demographic woes, China is simultaneously battling its economic crisis on several fronts, all while stoically defending its currency.

The People's Bank of China has for weeks maintained a negative-1000 pip suppression of the USD/CNY benchmark, which sets the daily trading band for the yuan. While that hasn't entirely deterred USD/CNY bulls, it should start to sink in that any upside will be strictly limited, especially as the U.S.-China bond yield gap is starting to compress, as U.S. economic strength fades.

(Ewen Chew is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

