BUZZ-COMMENT-China tweaking mortgage rules gives yuan bulls leverage

Jan 6 (Reuters) - China's yuan has been steadily appreciating, with another big move potentially lined up, as policymakers progressively unveil measures to reverse economic losses sustained over three years of zero-COVID controls.

Following signals of enhanced efforts to revitalize the economy, the government is now refocusing on support for the pivotal property sector, once harshly scrutinized by Beijing due to excessive leverage and speculation.

On Thursday, the central bank and banking and insurance regulator announced a dynamic adjustment mechanism on mortgage rates. In cities where new home prices fall month-on-month and year-on-year for three consecutive months, the mortgage rate floor can be abolished, but only for first-time home buyers. China's housing regulator also said it will reasonably support demand for second homes.

The measures reveal determination to revive demand in the hard-hit sector, which constitutes 25% of GDP and produces significant knock-on effects for the larger economy. Looking ahead, another cut in the mortgage-linked five-year loan prime rate is possible.

Optimism on China's economic revival has lifted Chinese stocks and the yuan, as Beijing keeps up the steady drip of policy adjustments. USD/CNH has slid gradually over the past week, building momentum for a potential technical breakthrough. A Friday close below 6.8710 would confirm a break of the 200-day moving average, a chart support since April 2022, which should open the floodgates toward the June 2022 low of 6.6170.

