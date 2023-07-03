BUZZ-COMMENT-China tries to flex FX control but yuan bears endure

July 4 (Reuters) - A battle of wills is underway in China's FX market as the central bank extends a streak of stronger yuan-benchmark settings, countering traders' bets on depreciation. The market may be winningfor now.

The People's Bank of China set the daily USD/CNY midpoint around 300 pips, or half a percentage point, below analyst forecasts for a fourth straight session. Yet traders largely ignored the signal and picked the spot market opening dip to add to existing longs.

The pair has bounced off a 7.2250 low and a Tuesday closing above the 7.2290 base of the daily Bollinger uptrend channel would validate its bullish technical bias.

Speculative bets on further Chinese interest rate cuts, which some already argue may have limited effect on spurring economic growth, haunt the yuan. Coupled with Beijing's reluctance to unleash wide-ranging economic stimulus for fear of creating a future debt crisis, there are few reasons to like the yuan.

While dollar sales by state banks may quell USD/CNY temporarily, they won't turn the tide. Even PBOC Governor Yi Gang has said currency intervention can't "go on forever".

There are other ways to tame the market, but it will be harder to change the perception that China's economic rebound is over - and with it, the yuan's best days.

