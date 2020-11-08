BUZZ-COMMENT-China trade data proves strong yuan is not a problem

China's yuan has rallied further Monday, driven by hopes of less acrimonious U.S. trade relations following Democrat Joe Biden's victory in the presidential election .While China's FX authorities might once have stifled it to alleviate pressure on exporters, strong October trade data suggests Beijing may tolerate a CNY move to as high as 6.5000 .

The yuan is rallying for an eighth consecutive day, hitting 6.5700, its strongest since July 2018. The adverse impact of a costlier currency on exports was mitigated by demand for medical supplies and a reliance on Chinese factories, amid shutdowns elsewhere. October's exports trounced estimates, rising 11.4% year-on-year after a 9.9% increase in September .

Investors are taking in stride Biden's victory and the expected gridlock in Congress. The premise of greater certainty in corporate regulations and trade relations has bolstered risk appetite.

Chinese state media are already welcoming the possibility of fresh trade discussions with the incoming U.S. administration . The start of new trade talks would fire up the yuan again, while also raising hopes for export conditions to normalize.

When those talks take place, the fact that the yuan has rallied 2.8% since President Trump's 2016 election victory should preclude U.S. accusations of currency manipulation, smoothening negotiations.

For more click on FXBUZ

CNYdaily: https://tmsnrt.rs/36fAE9r

(Ewen Chew is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((ewen.chew@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.