BUZZ-COMMENT-China tolerance sends FX traders positive signals

May 25 (Reuters) - China has tolerated a 7 percent yuan gain in just ten months, sending traders a positive signal that should allow the greater appreciation of other Asian currencies, supporting risk taking across markets.

The yuan has risen to near three-year peaks, USD/CNH dropping below the psychologically key 6.40 per dollar mark, pressuring companies to adjust for a higher yuan, to hedge and buy in support of the uptrend.

On a trade-weighted basis CNH should retrace its 2018-2019 drop, a further 1.5% gain.

Bull trends for commodity currencies and those underpinned by higher interest rates should result from any sustained rise in yuan's value, while funding currencies like euro and yen, which are also larger components of China's currency basket, should be weighed.

Euro and yen are also perceived safer havens, and there will be less need for safety in the positive markets that are influenced by a rising yuan.

A yuan rise allows Asia's exporting nations to tolerate local currency strength and should certainly meet with U.S. approval.

For more click on FXBUZ

CNH TWIhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3bO5x8r

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((jeremy.boulton@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.