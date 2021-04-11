BUZZ-COMMENT-China tears up yuan rulebook in Hainan liberalization

April 12 (Reuters) - The yuan's fundamentals are looking brighter as China takes bigger strides toward currency liberalization that should attract more foreign investor interest. Technical signs that USD/CNH may be peaking provide an opportunity to fade into some yuan exposure.

Chinese authorities on Friday introduced new rules for Hainan province that point toward greater currency convertibility and freer capital flows . Aside from deregulating personal use of foreign exchange and allowing non-bank financial institutions to participate in interbank FX markets, China will permit Hainan-based companies to issue yuan-denominated bonds overseas.

The drive to position the southern province as a new financial hub includes relaxed regulations on non-residents' property purchases. In a confirmation of the paradigm shift from the old fear of capital flight, two-way flows will also be loosened. Regulators will issue quotas for foreign fund managers to raise money in China for overseas investments .

USD/CNH has been held back by its Fibonacci resistance at 6.5887 for the last two weeks, a barrier reinforced by the Bollinger band at 6.5807. The bullish-USD chart view will be extinguished if the pair ends Friday below 6.5423, marking an exit from the weekly Bollinger uptrend channel. That would signal a correction lower toward 6.4654 in the near term.

For more click on FXBUZ

CNHweekly: https://tmsnrt.rs/3mG1WOk

(Ewen Chew is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

((ewen.chew@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.