BUZZ-COMMENT-China stimulus and yuan relief may be on the horizon

July 7 (Reuters) - The yuan, dogged by entrenched pessimism on China's economic prospects, is struggling to recover as the central bank's guiding hand barely steers it away from historic lows. But there's a glint of hope on the horizon - for those who can look past upcoming data.

The People's Bank of China set Friday's USD/CNY benchmark around half a percentage point lower than analyst forecasts, extending a streak of low fixings. But traders ignored the nudge again, as U.S. rate hike expectations hardened after eye-popping U.S. jobs data.

Conversely, China's economic indicators make for grim viewing. Following this week's poor Caixin June PMIs, trade and inflation numbers next week could also disappoint. That would hardly be a surprise and may not move the yuan much unless they are absolutely dismal, which might trigger a bigger yuan sell-off.

Bears might want to hold off, however, as the end-July politburo meeting comes into view, offering the promise of more detailed, wider stimulus measures.

Expectations are low as Beijing has maintained a credo of prudence in monetary and fiscal policy, but that allows room for anticipated consumption-boosting measures to surprise positively.

While USD/CNY currently appears to be stabilising below 7.2500, the charts suggest November's 15-year high of 7.3280 is still a target. A Friday closing above 7.2451 would reaffirm the Bollinger uptrend channel, encouraging yuan sellers. They should perhaps consider booking some profits before the politburo meeting.

