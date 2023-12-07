BUZZ-COMMENT-China stimulus almost a certainty; yuan gains, less so

Dec 8 (Reuters) - China is likely preparing economic stimulus measures after a slew of sub-par data. While that should buoy Chinese assets, the effect on the yuan is unclear.

Data released Thursday showed imports badly missed estimates in November, pointing to still insufficient domestic demand, though exports beat forecasts. Conflicting factory surveys also underscore the need for more policy aid.

Policymakers will debate 2024 growth targets at this month's economic work conference. While the details will only be announced at the National People's Congress in March, markets will focus on any hints of further policy support.

More government borrowing is almost certain, and the likelihood of monetary policy easing is rising. A cut in banks' reserve requirement ratio is expected, but a reduction in broad lending rates in Q1 can't be ruled out. Next week's setting of the medium-term lending facility rate may surprise.

Moody's downgrade of China's credit rating outlook looks outdated, but it highlights the risks of expanding fiscal policy and loosening monetary policy - both fundamentally negative for the yuan.

The yuan has resisted weakening though, largely thanks to the People's Bank of China's dynamic defence tactics, but also because of bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve is done hiking rates.

Chinese policy easing might be mitigated by an anticipated rate cut on the other side of the Pacific, but the PBOC will likely flinch first. USD/CNY might resurface toward 7.2000 before diving back down if the Fed turns dovish in 2024.

(Ewen Chew is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

