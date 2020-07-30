US Markets
BUZZ-COMMENT-China steals FX advantage while placating U.S.

USD/CNH is steady and therefore no threat to relations with the United States, but China is gaining a big FX advantage.

The trade-weighted value of the yuan has fallen 1.6% in the last nine days, but its value versus the dollar has not moved.

The trade-weighted value of the yuan has fallen 1.6% in the last nine days, but its value versus the dollar has not moved.

China determines policy through a basket of currencies and not the U.S. dollar . It seems China is happy to see the yuan fall and one of the problems China will face if it does move to support CNH is that is has no speculation to contend with.

Speculators, like most other currency traders, are short of dollars. A move to support the yuan would be a move to support gambling . The spread between CNH and CNY, a good gauge of speculation, is flat. The spread should widen if gambling intensifies. CNH traders are definitely not behind the drop.

Without speculation China has a tougher task to turn around the yuan and judged by current moves, it may not wish to.

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

