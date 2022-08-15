BUZZ-COMMENT-China slowdown may deal Australia's dollar a savage blow

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Australia's dollar, having recently jumped in value, is likely to be heavily impacted by a slowdown in China, which lessens demand for Australian exports.

Following strong U.S. jobs data and softer CPI, thoughts of a soft landing for the U.S. economy have lifted risk appetite, boosting commodity currencies and pressuring those who had sold Australia's dollar believing tighter monetary policy would suppress risk-taking and potentially lead to a U.S. recession.

AUD/USD, which soared from 0.6682 on July 14 to 0.7136 on Aug 11, has subsequently been hit by worries about China, which unexpectedly cut interest rates following a string of softer-than-expected economic data.

The pair, which slumped 1.4% to 0.7012 on Monday, began its rally in July from oversold territory but crucially peaked just ahead of the influential 200-DMA at 0.7150, after an overbought situation began to develop on Aug 10 when the pair rose above the peak of the 20-day Bollinger bands at 0.7106.

AUD/USD has traded a pattern of rallies followed by steeper declines since hitting a multi-year peak at 0.8007 in January 2021.

The rally that led to the Jan 2021 peak resulted from massive stimulus deployed to mitigate the negative impact of COVID-19, which is at the root of China's current issues. COVID hasn't gone away but stimulus has, and with much more liquidity expected to be withdrawn to suppress inflation, the next down move for AUD/USD could be sharp.

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

