BUZZ-COMMENT-China rising yuan: great for risk bad for FX traders

March 10 (Reuters) - China's yuan has risen steadily this year, supporting risk but weighing on the currencies that FX traders have invested in.

Traders are long EUR and also invested in Japan's yen and Hong Kong's dollar, which are the biggest non-USD components of China's currency basket.

The yuan has been supported by China's robust economic performance, and a strong yuan should support other Asia currencies, whose authorities are more likely to tolerate currency strength when the yuan gains.

A rise born out of a strong economy has also driven up the value of commodity currencies, creating a bullish scene that's fuelling widespread risk- taking.

One consequence is the unwinding of safer assets that's driven down U.S. bonds, underpinning the dollar and weighing on EUR and JPY, which are also considered safe and therefore not needed so much.

EUR and JPY are also undermined by negative rates that will be used to fund investment in risk-on conditions, and yuan has yield worth buying into.

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

