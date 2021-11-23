BUZZ-COMMENT-China resists yuan volatility - but may allow strength?

The nearly static USD/CNY rate, which will please Chinese authorities, belies the fact the yuan is steadily notching multi-year highs against other currencies [nAZN01ULE1]. The central bank's hands-off approach might encourage yuan bulls.

China's FX policy remains a black box but authorities' preferences can be discerned from the daily yuan benchmark, which deviated from forecasts earlier this week, though not massively. The People's Bank of China's FX self-discipline body has said two-way currency fluctuation will become normal - displaying rare nonchalance.

Aggressive intervention to weaken the currency in response to excessive gains appears to be a thing of the past, so too exaggerated adjustments in the daily yuan fixing. Wednesday's USD/CNY midpoint was close to forecasts, after two consecutive elevated fixings .

Spot USD/CNY is currently stuck between 6.3844-6.3993, the Bollinger downtrend and uptrend channels respectively. Ebbing technical momentum could mean May's three-year low of 6.3565 will remain unchallenged.

Currency stability is paramount to foreign investors seeking certainty of returns from fixed income instruments, and Beijing is well aware of that .

Lessons have probably also been learned from the 2015 mini-devaluation, which only spurred more speculative bets , delivering collateral damage to stocks and bonds . By allowing gradual yuan strength, speculators can be kept at bay, while attracting long-term investors.

